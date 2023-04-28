Bonifay overcomes early hiccups to maintain big lead

Rita Brown, of team Bonifay, hits from the bunker on Day 2 of the Ladies’ Village Cup on Thursday at Mallory Hill Country Club.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Sure, it would have been a huge order for Team Bonifay to keep the sizzling momentum they showed on Day 1 of the Ladies’ Village Cup, when they went 6-0 in best-ball to charge to the top of the leaderboard.

Day 2 needed a little time to get some traction.

When Thursday’s alternate-shot scores began trickling in at Mallory Hill Country Club, Bonifay’s first match was a narrow defeat. So much for the streak. Second match, same thing.

By day’s end, though, three late wins allowed Bonifay to not only remain in front but put a little cushion between them and their nearest pursuers.

