Bonifay overcomes early hiccups to maintain big lead

Sure, it would have been a huge order for Team Bonifay to keep the sizzling momentum they showed on Day 1 of the Ladies’ Village Cup, when they went 6-0 in best-ball to charge to the top of the leaderboard.
Day 2 needed a little time to get some traction.
When Thursday’s alternate-shot scores began trickling in at Mallory Hill Country Club, Bonifay’s first match was a narrow defeat. So much for the streak. Second match, same thing.
By day’s end, though, three late wins allowed Bonifay to not only remain in front but put a little cushion between them and their nearest pursuers.
Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.