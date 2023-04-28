Bonifay overcomes early hiccups to maintain big lead

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.