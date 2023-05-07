Bonifay in a runaway at Ladies’ Village Cup

Bonifay’s Jeri Meachem, of the Village of Largo, chips out of a sand trap during her team’s victory at the Ladies’ Village Cup finals on Saturday at Lopez Legacy Country Club.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Six days of Ladies’ Village Cup action all came down to this. The final day of the tournament and singles format for the right to be called champion. With 36 matches, it was anyone’s tournament at Lopez Legacy Country Club on Saturday. As the day wound down, scores added up and more and more golfers gathered around the scoreboard to discover the winner.

