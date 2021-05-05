Bonifay has solid start to Ladies Village Cup finals

There won’t be any celebrating until Saturday, of course, but Bonifay Country Club has put itself in strong position to be the first back-to-back Ladies Village Cup champion in a decade.
Winning a couple of tight ones and others by romps, Bonifay put five of the first six points on the board Tuesday against Belle Glade to complete Day 1 of the three-day finals at Cane Garden Country Club with a 5 ½ to 1 ½ advantage.
“Pretty strong, but it’s still going to come down to (Saturday’s) singles,” Bonifay captain Jeri Meacham said in a cautionary tone. “We just want to rack up as many points as we can before we get to the singles.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.