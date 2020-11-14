Bolles blasts Buffalo in regional quarterfinal loss

Richard Pettus knew his team had a mountain to climb entering the Class 4A-Region 2 quarterfinals.
And time and time again on Friday night, the Buffalo lost their footing on both sides of the ball — ultimately letting their season slip away because of it.
VHS sputtered offensively and struggled to slow a vaunted Bolles (Jacksonville) rushing attack, falling 44-14 at The H.G. Morse Range.
The Buffalo were gashed by 321 rushing yards and four scores on the ground by the visiting Bulldogs, while VHS mustered just 132 total yards offensively.
“We knew what we were up against, and we just didn’t do the things we needed to beat a good football team like that,” said Pettus, who wrapped up his 18th season as varsity head coach of the Buffalo. “We didn’t do a great job of blocking or tackling, and things go the other way on you in a hurry when that happens.
