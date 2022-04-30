Bohn III outduels Angelo for title

Parker Bohn III has won 35 times on the PBA Tour, a world championship and holds spots in both the PBA and USBC Halls of Fame.
And the 58-year-old is now a PBA50 national champion.
Bohn (Jackson, N.J.) held serve Friday night as he seemingly did all week long at the 2022 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship, toppling Brad Angelo (Lockport, N.Y.) in the stepladder finals to cap his title run inside Spanish Springs Lanes in The Villages.
