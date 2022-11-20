Bodybuilder and actor Lou Ferrigno shared his experiences with hearing loss

Lou Ferrigno’s “Hulk-like” strength isn’t purely physical. Having lived a life where he said he had to work twice as hard for the same results as others, the bodybuilder, actor and cochlear implant advocate also has demonstrated incredible resolve to get to where he is today. Now, he hopes to share his story with others. Ferrigno spoke Tuesday at the Waterfront Inn in Lake Sumter Landing and held a Q&A at Eisenhower Recreation in partnership with the The Villages chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America on his experiences with a cochlear implant, which he received two years ago.
