Bocce Warriors back to playing on a regular basis

The Ike’s Bocce Warriors are back at the courts and happier than ever to see each other after weeks of not playing.
For a while the group played at partial capacity, but nearly everyone was at the courts Monday for a few games.
Leader Tony Mayo, of the Village of Poinciana, said he was glad the group can have this small part of their normal lives back.
“It’s something I think we all missed, I know I certainly missed playing with the guys,” he said. “We have such a good time together and we’re happy to get back to our normal activities.”
