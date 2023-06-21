Bobby, Harrison win women’s pickleball doubles gold medals

The early part of summer is known by sports fans as a time with exciting winner-take-all games thanks to the NBA and NHL.
Pickleball in The Villages is no different. In the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s 4.5/5.0 women’s doubles tournament, Andrea Bobby and Deb Harrison defeated Julie Bosch and Heather Gannon in a match where Bobby and Harrison needed to win three games to earn gold.
“This is my first gold medal in The Villages,” said Bobby of the Village of St. Charles. “So thanks to Deb for taking me on and playing awesome.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.