Boating uptick brings interest in water safety

While many activities are shut down because of the pandemic, boating has gotten more popular. With that has come an increase in the interest in boating safety.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there have been more than 51,000 Boating Safety ID Cards issued so far this year. That compares to 38,734 in the same period in 2019. Last year’s end-of-year total of more than 54,000 cards was a record. That mark will likely be eclipsed this year.
The cards are a necessity for those born since Dec. 31, 1987, who want to operate a boat with an engine of 10 horsepower or more. They signify that the bearer has completed a boating safety course. But the courses aren’t only for those required to take them.
“It’s recommended that everyone takes the boating safety classes,” said Karen Parker, regional public information coordinator for the FWC’s North Central region.
