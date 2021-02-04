Blood donors in Parrotise give blood for people who need it

The Villages Parrot Heads have a motto that says ‘Party with a Purpose’ and the motto stands true, as even during a blood drive, club members have a great time.
On Monday, more than 500 club members and Villages residents alike gathered throughout the day at The Villages Polo Club for the first Parrot Heads Blood Drive of the year, sponsored by OneBlood, which they called Blood Donors in Parrotise. As people arrived, their temperatures were checked and they made sure masks were on as they made their way through stations to keep people from clumping together in groups.
Skip Todd, of the Village of Bonita, helped to check members and residents in.
“We are really excited for today’s drive,” he said. “We do it because we are trying to make the world better for everyone by saving lives. With over 1,700 members in the group, we drive a lot of folks to our annual events.”
