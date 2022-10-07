'Blind Visionaries' captivates audiences

“Blind Visionaries” presented an alluring combination of portrait photography, original jazz compositions and compelling stories to audiences Thursday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The multimedia performance featured the photography of the Seeing with Photography Collective and music performed by the Daniel Kelley Trio.
The collective, a group of blind, visually impaired and sighted photographers, drew viewers into a surreal world of portrait photography.
Composer and creator of the project, Daniel Kelley, was inspired by the photography of the Seeing with Photography Collective after encountering their work at a gig in Manhattan, New York.
“They are unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, which got me excited to start the project,” Kelley said. “I hope the music allows the audience to enter into the experience more deeply and really soak in the imagery, which is phenomenal.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.