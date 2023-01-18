Blind swimmer finds good life in The Villages

Wayne Scharba is your typical retired Villager. He goes to the pool just about every day. He gets coffee and enjoys conversations with friends at Starbucks. He often will go to one of the town squares to enjoy some music.
There’s one major difference, though. Scharba is legally blind.
His visual impairment hasn’t stopped him from living a fulfilling life — it never has — and he’s able to go about his routine and enjoy each day now because of the friendly confines of The Villages and his guide dog, Ramon.
“It’s nice because I don’t have to be stuck in the house or have to rely on someone to pick me up to go somewhere,” said Scharba, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lakeshore Cottages.
