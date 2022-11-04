Black Lake Walking Path attracts crowd on opening day

Andrea Vyskocil was eager to be among the first to experience the newest walking path in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
More than 70 residents were on hand Thursday for the opening of Black Lake Walking Path, which takes walkers on a 1 ½-mile stroll adjacent to Lake Miona Recreation.
“I feel like it would be a good start to your day,” said Vyskocil, of the Village of Dunedin. “Come down here, do a quick mile or two, come back and get my heart pumping for the day.”
The path’s entrance is located right next to the shuffleboard courts and exercise equipment at Lake Miona Recreation.
“This walking path has been a long time coming, but it’s a great addition to the opportunities that residents have here,” said Pam Henry, manager of parks, lifestyle and public relations for The Villages Recreation & Parks.
“It’s been a long anticipated wait — we had a couple postponements due to weather, but we wanted to get it right and pristine just like everything else.”
