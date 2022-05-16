BJ’s Wholesale Club opens in Lady Lake

Eager shoppers circled the parking lot at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake on Friday, hoping to get a spot. On Friday, the business held its grand opening to celebrate the new location at 13585 NE 86th Path in Lady Lake. The new business is 100,000 square feet and includes a grocery section, outdoor merchandise, apparel, tech items and more. BJ’s also has a gas station and is golf cart-accessible.
“We’re really excited to be at this location,” said Peter Frangie, vice president of corporate communications for BJ’s Wholesale Club. “The response has been incredible.” It’s the first club to open in the area.
