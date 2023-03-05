Bittersweet end for Buffalo

It was — quite succinctly — just not meant to be. The Villages High School boys basketball team saw its historic season end in unfortunate fashion Saturday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, as the Buffalo were upended by Mater Lakes Academy (Hialeah) for a 77-41 defeat in the Class 4A state championship game.
VHS, making its first-ever appearance in a state title matchup, had no answer for Class 4A No. 1 Mater Lakes, who ambushed the Buffalo (23-9) early and never let up late. The Bears (28-3) led from start-to-finish behind nine made 3-pointers and 16 forced turnovers, which denied the Buffalo of their first state championship in three trips to Lakeland.
“I’m very proud of our guys for getting here,” VHS head coach Colt McDowell said. “The growth of our team this year, not only in their skillset and teamwork, but the growth of each individual as a man and as a leader. I could not be more proud of them in this moment, no matter how bad it hurts.”
