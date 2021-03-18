Bit of Ireland comes alive at St. Patrick’s Day celebration

A bit of Ireland returned to The Villages on Wednesday.
The Villages hosted the second and final St. Patrick’s Day Festival of the year at Spanish Springs Town Square, complete with music, food and spectacular entertainment.
Special Events Manager Chalsi Cox had been looking forward to both festivals.
“Last year we were shut down the day of our Lake Sumter Landing St. Patrick’s Day Festival, so we never had the opportunity to share our newfound entertainment for St. Pat’s,” Cox said.
That entertainment included the Irish band Celtic Conundrum, who performed for the first time in The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
