Bishop candidates meet parishioners in The Villages

The Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida is looking for a new bishop to lead it, and the three candidates seeking the position dropped by St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages on Tuesday to introduce themselves to parishioners and the community.
St. George Episcopal was the second stop of a planned six-site Diocesan Tour featuring the candidates. A few of the later tour stops were converted to online-only due to the threat of Hurricane Nicole.
“The objective of the Diocesan Tour is to familiarize the candidates with both the physical breadth and depth of our diocese,” said the Rev. Becky Chapman, deacon at St. Francis Episcopal in Bushnell and chair of the Central Florida Diocese’s Transition Committee. “And it’s also to give the people in our diocese a chance to meet the slate and ask questions of them.”
The three candidates answered the same questions that were submitted ahead of time by St. George parishioners and read by Chapman. The first question asked what each candidate’s vision was for the diocese, which covers more than 80 churches in 15 counties, including Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.
“I am a proponent of gather, disciple and send,” said the Rev. Justin Holcomb, who currently serves as canon for vocations for the Diocese of Central Florida. “We are gathered by the gospel to worship our love of God. We then disciple to learn how to spread that love, then we are sent out to spread that message.”
