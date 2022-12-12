Birding festival introduces guests to best bird-watching sites in The Villages

Any resident of The Villages knows the community is much more than golf courses, pickleball courts and lively town squares. There’s a wide array of nature to take in all over Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
People not as familiar with The Villages, though, may not be aware. But that list of people who don’t got a little shorter earlier this month as several residents and guests took part in the North Shore Birding Festival hosted by the Orange Audubon Society.
Birders from The Villages took guests around in golf carts to some of the best bird-watching sites the community has to offer as part of the festival.
“I think everybody was very happy,” said Alice Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow, who helped put on The Villages event. “We had quite a variety.”
