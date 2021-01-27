Birders invite residents to join in annual count of species set for Jan. 28

The bird count must go on.
One month after the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count went forward without tri-county circles Villagers participate in, Villagers will now have a count of their own.
Bird The Villages, the Village Birders’ annual community-wide bird count of species, will fill the void left by local birders not participating in the Christmas count.
Anyone can join in the Jan. 28 event, regardless of skill and whether they’re a member of the Village Birders, said Alice Horst, a trip leader in the club.
“The more people who count birds, the more species get counted,” said Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow. “All of this is good for our birds and good for The Villages, good for Florida (and) good for the world.”
