Bird dog pilots recall first love

The U.S. Army’s O-1 Bird Dog, an observation and liaison aircraft that helped locate enemy troops, has the distinction of being the first aircraft ordered by the U.S. Air Force.
Designed to fly low above battles, the Bird Dog helped observe enemy troop movements and direct artillery fire. In the hands of creative pilots, it became capable of much more.
At least six Villagers flew the O-1 Bird Dog. Each had a love affair with the plane that has lasted more than 50 years. Even though Villager Rich Burns was wounded while flying one, he sings their praises.
“It is an incredible airplane,” he said. “I’m not bragging, but I could make that plane dance.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.