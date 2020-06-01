Billiards Club gets crafty making tables

Members of the Villages Billiards Club recently took a shot at making their own tables.
While the club is not meeting, some members made their own tables as part of a club challenge.
Rocco Manoriti inspired the effort with his own project in mid-March.
Manoriti, of the Village of Amelia, made a customized billiards tabletop out of poster board with a shot-making chart to help his wife Irene learn how to play.
“I put all types of angles on it so I could show her where to stand and how to shoot it,” Manoriti said. “It’s the same as being in a pool room but at home and it’s working very well.”
