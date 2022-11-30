Big save on Big Bike Weekend

Dr. Brian Saluck wasn’t ready to leave. After dropping four consecutive games of pickleball, Saluck was frustrated that he wasn’t playing up to his standard and convinced wife Rachael to stay for one more game.
Saluck’s dissatisfaction on the court that morning wound up saving Bill Blair’s life.
On the morning of the Hearts for Our Hospital rides that raise thousands of dollars each year for UF Health The Villages Hospital, participants saw just how much their donations and fundraising matter.
“I think the moon was aligned at the right place, right time,” said Saluck, whose quick response saved Blair from an arterial blockage commonly known as the “widowmaker.”
The seventh annual Big Bike Weekend, run in partnership between the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club and UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, raises money each year to purchase equipment for The Villages Hospital.
Blair was part of the 64-mile ride, the second longest of five options taking place
Nov. 12. The Salucks, meanwhile, were headed for some late-morning breakfast when they approached the Hearts for Our Hospital cyclists along Buena Vista Boulevard.
