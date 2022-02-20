Big names and variety of shows on entertainment schedule

Jay Leno, Engelbert Humperdinck and the Beach Boys are on the roster this week and next, but you may not know about many tribute, stand-up comedy, vocal and dance shows that are happening in between.
Tributes to the Bee Gees, Creedence Clearwater Revival and artists of the 1960s will perform at Savannah Center. Dancing with the Stars Live and Rhythm of the Dance will bring a variety of dance styles to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Susan O’Halloran will perform Irish songs and stories at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. Comedian Peter Fogel will perform at Savannah Center, while vocalist David Phelps will perform at New Covenant United Methodist Church.
Read this story and many others in today's Daily Sun
