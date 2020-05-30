Big Brothers, Big Sisters share big friendships

Five years ago, Evelyn Stetler met Kaniyh, her 10-year-old little sister.
Once they got to know each other, the newly introduced sisters watched movies, cooked and made crafts, and talked a lot about bullies at school.
“Since I am the youngest in my family, I never had a little sister,” Stetler said.
When she moved in 2010 to Village of Buttonwood, joining Big Brothers Big Sisters seemed like a perfect next step, Stetler said.
For more than 30 years, this national nonprofit program has carefully matched school-age children with adult mentors. In this area, Sumter County is included in area counties covered by the Tampa Bay headquarters.
While Stetler wanted to experience an energetic, giggly little sister in the community-based program, Joe Urso, of the Village of La Belle, got involved three years ago with the school-based portion of the program.
