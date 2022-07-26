Big Brothers, Big Sisters creates Villages club

Though Robert Smalley retired more than 20 years ago, his three decades of experience as a physical education teacher is proving beneficial to the community.
Smalley is a member of the new Big Brothers Big Sisters Club in The Villages and is a big brother for a young man who loves sports.
The club has met informally for years, but is having the first official club meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, said Nancy Larger, program recruiter and matching specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. Villages residents who want to learn about volunteering are welcome to attend.
"The Villages is such a valuable resource because people are still active but are retired, so they can make time to be a mentor,” Larger said. "You only have to dedicate a few hours a month to your 'little,' and it makes such an impact."
Larger said the children in the program, called "littles," are looking for someone to help with homework, show them life skills and do fun activities with them like going to restaurants, watching movies, or playing bowling or mini golf.
"A lot of them might have parents who are single parents or who work two jobs,” Larger said. "They are just looking for that adult figure in their life who can help guide them.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.