For over five years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay has supported children in Sumter county the best way they know how — through peer mentoring.
The organization hopes to show kids in the area the world of opportunity before them.
At the heart of the oldest mentoring initiative in the United States are bigs or adults matched with “littles” or children needing extra attention from help with homework to going on outings.
