Big brother comes out on top as Indians take Div. 2 title

A battle of managerial brothers set the stage for the Division 2 Softball summer postseason championship, in what some dubbed the “Gvist Bowl.”
Tim Gvist, manager of the Royals, faced off against Indians manager Tom Gvist in Friday’s finale. Big brother’s team took home the trophy, as the Indians defeated the Royals 8-6.
“Everybody who likes to play during the season, they’re all wishing to get to this last game,” said Tom, of the Village of Pennecamp. “It’s fantastic.”
Friday marked the fifth time the brothers have squared off as managers in Division 2, with Tom claiming victory four times. Winning the title game made this one was a little sweeter, but for a while it looked as though Tim’s Royals would win.
