Big Bike Weekend Hospital Challenge starts Friday

Since the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club launched the Hearts for Our Hospital weekend five years ago, the event has raised $190,000 for medical equipment and scholarships for aspiring medical students.
“It gives us an opportunity to do what we love for a good cause,” said Julie Kennedy, a Village of Hillsborough resident and Hearts for Hospital event coordinator.
Friday begins the sixth annual event at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. The weekend kicks off with a health and bicycle expo, followed by bike rides on Saturday.
