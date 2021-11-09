Big Bike Weekend Hospital Challenge starts Friday

Nat Haytcher, right, of the Village of Pine Ridge, leads George Mailloux, center, of the Village of Charlotte, and Bill Parker, left, of the Village of Hadley, down Paige Place during the start of the 32- and 64-mile rides during the Fourth annual Hearts For Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend in 2018.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Since the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club launched the Hearts for Our Hospital weekend five years ago, the event has raised $190,000 for medical equipment and scholarships for aspiring medical students.

“It gives us an opportunity to do what we love for a good cause,” said Julie Kennedy, a Village of Hillsborough resident and Hearts for Hospital event coordinator.

Friday begins the sixth annual event at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. The weekend kicks off with a health and bicycle expo, followed by bike rides on Saturday. 

