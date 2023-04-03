Bernadette Peters pleases audience with classic songs

Bernadette Peters brought her bubbly personality and artistic flair to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center Saturday evening.
Throughout the night, audiences were cheering for the Broadway star as she sang one crowd-pleaser after another.
“You’ve been a remarkable audience,” Peters said. “I’m so glad I came.”
Fans know that Peters has a unique star quality and unmistakable stage presence that delights her audiences.
But the singer also had the crowd laughing throughout the show with her humor.
