Benvenuto Americans of Italian Heritage Club donated to Helping Hands

One of the largest resident lifestyle clubs in The Villages recently lent a helping hand to a popular community service group.
The Benvenuto Americans of Italian Heritage Club donated $1,500 to Helping Hands, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that loans durable medical equipment at no cost to Villagers.
Typically, the club raises about $5,000 through its charity fund, said club president Anthony Licate, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Because of the pandemic, however, the club canceled many of its fundraisers.
“This year was a lot different than the past because of the pandemic,” he said.
Founded in 2010, the club has 115 members. Licate has been president for four years.
