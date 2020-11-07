Belleview church preparing for 3-Day indoor yard sale

Those looking to do early holiday shopping or find a great deal are invited to St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Belleview next week for what organizers are calling a “huge” three-day indoor yard sale.
“We first did such a sale three years ago, and now is a great time to do it again,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and president of the Villages Greek-American Social Club, who also is in charge of the yard sale, scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday. “We started to organize our fellowship hall for the yard sale about a month ago, and a few of our available items have been in storage for several months.”
The yard sale is a huge fundraiser benefitting the church and the charities and groups it supports, with 10% of all proceeds going to Operation Shoebox, Food 4 Kids and The Villages Honor Flight. St. Mark Greek Orthodox also has been a long-time supporter and booster of Belleview High School, which is located just south of the church.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.