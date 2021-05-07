Belle Glade’s late surge Shrinks Ladies Village Cup gap

Just when it appeared Team Bonifay might carry a comfortable cushion into the decisive day of the Ladies Village Cup, Belle Glade found its groove.
Connie Martin and Roe Giannelli, paired for the first time in this competition, joined Adonica Aune/Dolores Ainsworth in delivering emphatic wins in alternate shot as Belle Glade didn’t drop any of Thursday’s last four matches at Cane Garden Country Club.
And when Kristen Wilson and Laverne Uvodich closed out a 2-up Belle Glade win to finish off the day, it left defending champion Bonifay with just an 8-6 advantage to take into Saturday’s singles.
“We worked hard to claw our way back,” said Belle Glade captain Elizabeth Sholar.
