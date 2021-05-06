“If you don’t believe, you won’t receive.”
That line of thinking belongs to both Santa Claus and an upset in the Class 3A-Region 2 quarterfinals tonight for The Villages High School baseball team, as told by 10th-year head coach Brady Bogart.
VHS (16-8 overall) likely will need belief and a little something extra to upend The First Academy (26-1) on the road in Orlando, as the Royals enter tonight’s postseason matchup ranked fourth in Class 3A and No. 15 overall in the state.
“It’s just like Santa at Christmas … won’t receive if you don’t believe, right?” Bogart said. “We know we’re going to face the best team and the best arm we’ve seen all year, but we’ve got to believe that we can keep it close. We’ve got to believe that we can extend the game and find a way to put the pressure on them, because we know there’s probably none right now.”
