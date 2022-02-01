Before Mark Werner moved to The Villages, he had no previous broadcasting experience

You probably know Mark Werner as the longtime voice of The Villages High School varsity football team. But before Werner, of the Village of Monarch Grove, moved to The Villages, he had no previous broadcasting experience.
In fact, it was after moving here from Middletown, Wisconsin, in 2013, that his broadcasting career started with a boombox and microphone.
Werner’s first broadcasting gig, if you could call it that, came during recreation softball games after he suffered a hamstring injury.
“I was laid up, as were two of my buddies, Beaver Burch and Stevie Long,” Werner said. “We were all banged up. So, one day at Millennium Park in Wildwood, our team had a home game. It’s a Saturday, I brought a boombox, a microphone and the three of us just passed the microphone along, introducing players as they came. We played music between innings and both teams were kind of getting into it a little bit.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.