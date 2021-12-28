When New Covenant United Methodist Church was building up its Bargains and Blessings resale store, organizers were surprised to find out that many local children are in need of an item most people take for granted.
“We were being asked if we carry toddler beds, bunk beds, twin beds for kids,” ministry leader Pam Brown said. “We soon realized there are a lot of kids in the tri-county area who don’t have their own bed to sleep in at night.”
The Beds and Blankets ministry was born, with grants from the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church and funds from the church’s Helping Hands ministry.
