Beauty and style, a car with skirts, and a long garage

When Rich and Marty Weiner began looking for a home in The Villages nearly 10 years ago, they had one very specific requirement. The garage had to be more than 17 feet long to accommodate their 1959 Ford Fairlane Sunliner convertible.
After looking at more than 10 houses, the Sunliner — and the Weiners — now reside firmly in the Village of Fernandina.
“I don’t use it much; it is mostly in the garage,” Rich said.
He bought the Sunliner in 1978 from his brother, knowing it needed major restoration work. It wasn’t until 2003 that he got the car restored, though most of the work was done in an 11-month time frame.
Now the Sunliner is painted in Indian turquoise green and colonial white, which shines bright in the sun.
