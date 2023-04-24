Beautiful weather to close out Senior Games

The final day of The Villages Senior Games had everything organizers could have asked for — plenty of sunshine, a slight breeze at runners’ backs down the homestretch, fast times, even fans to cheer everyone on.
“I think I see more people in the stands than we typically have,” Rick Riddle, who coaches sprints for The Villages Track & Field Club, noted Sunday.
“We get a lot of nice compliments from people who are non-Villagers. They like to come in here because of the organization and the facilities are outstanding.”
Competition this weekend at The H.G. Morse Range has brought runners from as far away as South Florida and parts of Georgia to test themselves against the best The Villages has to offer. Some even took home gold medals.
