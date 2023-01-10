Beatlemaniacs plans trip to Liverpool

The Magical Mystery Tour of England is back after a three-year hiatus.
Members of the Beatlemaniacs of The Villages are preparing for the group’s Beatles Pilgrimage Tour in July, when Villages residents can head across the pond to visit important places in the lives of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
“You’re walking in history, not only of the Beatles, but of those other great bands that came out of Liverpool and London,” said Jim Fraser, leader of the Beatlemaniacs. “It’s a very cool time.”
