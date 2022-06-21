Beatlemaniacs celebrate Paul McCartney's 80th birthday

To paraphrase a line Paul McCartney once wrote, his fans will still need him, when he’s 74 (plus six).
The Beatlemaniacs of The Villages held a special tribute during its weekly gathering on Friday at Odell Recreation Center. The group threw a musical party for McCartney, who turned 80 on Saturday, by playing songs he either wrote or sang lead on with the Beatles.
“He’s the greatest singer/songwriter of all time, quality-wise and quantity-wise,” group leader Jim Fraser said. “His old songs are still relevant.”
About a couple of months ago, Fraser sent out emails to the group’s musicians to see what Paul-penned songs they would like to perform.
The resident group first played a set of songs from the album “Let It Be” — “Maggie Mae,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “The Long and Winding Road” — then moved into its McCartney tribute.
Fraser provided a few McCartney facts to the club, including that “Yesterday” is the most-covered song of all time, with more than 7 million performances, and that he wrote around 547 songs.
