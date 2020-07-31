Bears hold off Bills On Field, in standings

Lee Frantz knew Thursday morning’s game would be a challenge.
When the Bears outfielder checked the Division 3 standings before the game and saw the Bills looming just a game and a half behind his squad in second place, he started preparing for a battle.
“I looked at the records and I saw that they were doing really well, so I knew it was going to be tough,” he said. “It was very important for us to get a win here.”
The Bears managed to get the win, coming from behind and holding off a late surge to win 16-11 and retain their spot atop the standings.
“It was a very important game to get some breathing room,” Bears manager Larry Harshaw said.
