Bear and Afghan Ladies seeks additional materials for projects

With the threading of needles and pieces of stuffing falling on the floor, the Bear and Afghan Ladies are hard at work.
The women in the group make bears and afghans for the children at Camp Boggy Creek, a camp where children with serious illnesses can go to experience summer camp in Eustis. Because of safety concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, they are meeting people at the gate with donations in addition to donating items to other places that work with the needs of children. They are seeking additional materials including 4-ply yarn and pillow stuffing.
“We can still drop items off at the gate; however, we don’t get the interaction we once did,” said Marion Sparaco, president of the Bear and Afghan Ladies and a resident of The Village of Polo Ridge. “I feel sorry for the children who look forward to going to camp each year because they haven’t been able to go and we know how much they adore it.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.