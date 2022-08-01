Beacon College puts focus on neurodivergent students’ success

Since 1989, Beacon College has offered specialized post-secondary education to students at its Leesburg campus.
Staff members at the private liberal arts college, which focuses on neurodivergent students, including those diagnosed with learning disabilities and ADHD, are looking forward to a great upcoming academic year.
“Five hundred students will attend Beacon College this fall,” said Darryl Owens, associate vice president of communications and engagement at Beacon College.
This is an increase from last year’s 440 students, he said, making the school two years ahead of its strategic plan to have an enrollment of 500.
Beacon College offers both associate degrees and bachelor’s degree programs with majors in anthrozoology, psychology, studio arts, business management and more.
Interested students can apply to join Beacon College year-round.
“Applications for admission at Beacon College are accepted on a rolling basis, so applicants can apply as soon as they are ready,” Owens said.
