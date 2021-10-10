Beach tennis offers good cardio workout

Debbie Cormier was first introduced to beach tennis through friends in The Villages.
They told her about the sport, and about seven years ago, Cormier tagged along one day.
"I came and tried it with them, and I never left and they never came back," said the Village of Gilchrist resident.
Cormier now plays at the advanced level with beach tennis groups at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex. She also is the beach tennis volunteer for a beginner's four-on-four open play beach tennis game at Seabreeze that meets in the mornings on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
