Be the Key

Of those Americans who are on an organ transplant waiting list, the biggest need is for a kidney — about 91,100 Americans, including more than 4,200 Floridians, are waiting.
Because demand outpaces availability, some may wait years, and unfortunately, some may never receive the life-giving organ.
April is donate life month and, like everything else in 2020, the pandemic has affected organ donation. Numbers didn’t start resembling pre-pandemic activity until June 2020. The transplant community, however, has managed to rebound, said Anne Paschke, spokesperson for the United Network for Organ Sharing .
Last year represented the 10th consecutive record year for deceased donation, as well as the most lives ever saved by deceased donors, according to UNOS.
