Bass tournament winner loves unpredictability of fishing

If not for February’s The Villages Outdoor Expo at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, The Villages Freshwater Fishing Club most likely would have had a different winner for its 2022 Bass Fishing Tournament.
That weekend at the expo, Bob Carter, of the Village of Pine Hills, made his way down to Everglades and met with the club. Carter spoke with club President Randy DiSanto and had such a good conversation that he joined the club and registered for the tournament that same day.
He didn’t think in that moment he would end up winning the annual tournament held at three different ponds in The Villages.
“I was just expecting to go out and have fun and meet some fellow fishermen,” Carter said. “I was shocked when I went there that night and found out nobody else did that well.”
