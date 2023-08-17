Barnes is on a roll at PBA50 Villages Classic

Chris Barnes is having a heck of a tournament at the PBA50 The Villages Classic. The multiple hall of famer followed a 1,494 total on Tuesday with 1,489 on Wednesday to open a 154-pin lead at Spanish Springs Lanes.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Chris Barnes is part of multiple sports halls of fame for a reason and that has been on display through two days of qualifying at the 2023 PBA50 The Villages Classic.

The talented right-hander looked like he was on cruise control as he got his day started Wednesday inside Spanish Springs Lanes. After rolling a six-game total of 1,494 on Tuesday, he shot 1,489 over the next six games for a total pinfall of 2,983.

“There is a zone there (on the lanes) where you see people that are struggling are trying to get their ball to hook in the 40-foot zone,” Barnes said. “Most of what I’m doing is just trying to blend out that reaction, so I can control the pocket. After that, I had to figure out how to carry.”

