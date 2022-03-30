Barbara Hanberry honors late fiancé with singing

After a lifetime of performing, Barbara Hanberry is familiar with stage fright. She thought she got over those jittery nerves long ago, but they made a reappearance at a show last month.
That performance on Feb. 18 was Hanberry’s first since her singing partner and fiancé, Charlie Snyder, died from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I’m doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for Charlie,” Hanberry said. “He wouldn’t want me to stop singing because he is gone. He and I always knew singing brought us both joy, and he would never expect me to stop.”
