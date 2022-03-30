Barbara Hanberry honors late fiancé with singing

Today

Lots of sunshine. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.