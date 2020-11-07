Band of Brothers’ bond is strong as numbers grow astronomically

When Jimmy Hill joined the Band of Brothers in 2011, there were only about 14 members.
As he continues the progression of the group’s leadership and wraps up his two-year presidency, steady growth has pushed the membership to about 480.
Perhaps more importantly, the bond of common service that holds its people together is strong. The close relationships are key in a group that’s open to any veteran who has been honorably discharged and served in any conflict era.
