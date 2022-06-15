Ballots feature more women in key 2022 races

The 2018 trend of more women running for elected office continues this midterm cycle. The Villages area gets an up-close look at two of those high profile candidates this week. State Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is seeking reelection, made a campaign stop at the Wildwood Community Center on Tuesday. Moody was ushered in by voters in 2018, also known as the “Year of the Woman,” when a surge of women ran for and won election. U.S. Rep. Val Demings (FL-10), a U.S. Senate candidate ascending from Orange County’s political scene visits local Democrats in The Villages on Friday at Laurel Manor Recreation Complex. She is aiming to be the second woman, and first Black woman, to represent Florida in the Senate. She is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
Moody, only the second woman to serve as attorney general, told the Daily Sun her perspectives as the first mother with a school-age child while serving on the Cabinet has gifted her with unique advantages.
She said she challenges herself daily to be the best mother possible, but uses the focus, balance and insight to strengthen her to do the job as a top crime fighter.
“That is all of the focus and energy and time commitments of being a mom, but use that in a way that helps you be better, more focused, more passionate about your job,” she said.
Many of the issues she’s focused on, whether that’s pushing back on releasing dangerous criminals to better protect children or going up against corporations pushing vaping chemicals and marketing them toward young children, she sees firsthand as a mother.
Women continue to jump from the ballot to the office. Fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is only the third woman to hold that office.
