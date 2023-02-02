Balloon fest lifts off fun-filled weekend

Hot air balloons glow as the sun sets. The annual Villages Balloon Festival is from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Villages Polo Club.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

This weekend is jam-packed with events for those who want to try something new, relive old memories or just bring the family together for a night of fun.

The annual Villages Balloon Festival returns from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Villages Polo Club, 700 Buena Vista Blvd.

Tori Woronoff, events and social media coordinator for The Villages Polo Club, said each year the event earns a positive response from the community.

“We’re excited to be able to bring a unique experience to the residents of The Villages,” she said. 

